ECOWAS Court dismisses priestess suit against FG over shrine destruction

The ECOWAS Court on Thursday dismissed a suit filed by a Nigerian woman, Lovina Adonor, seeking to compel the Federal Government to pay her reparation for the destruction of her shrine.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adonor, a self-acclaimed priestess, filed the suit marked ECW/CCJ/APP/61/22 to enforce her fundamental human rights against Nigeria.

Adonor had, in her submission, claimed that her shrine was attacked and vandalised by some private individuals, forcing her to flee the community due to threats to her life.

She also alleged that the Nigerian government failed to provide adequate protection, investigate her complaints, or address the destruction of her religious materials and property.

According to the applicant, the incident violated her right to propagate her religion, her right to security, and her right to own property without discrimination.

She had argued that such violated rights were encapsulated under ECOWAS basic texts and international human rights instruments, including the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR).

Delivering judgment, however, Justice Sengu Koroma, the Judge Rapporteur, declined to grant the applicant’s prayer for any reparations or order for perpetual injunction against the respondent.

The court held that Adonor failed to establish a direct connection between the alleged violation of her rights and the Nigerian government or its agents.

The court further held that Nigeria had adequately investigated the complaints. The individuals responsible for the alleged acts were private citizens who had been detained and later released after due process.

“Additionally, the Applicant’s claims under Articles 3, 6, 12, 14, and 21 of the ACHPR are dismissed for lack of facts sufficient and evidence to warrant the relief sought thereunder.

“Furthermore, the National laws, such as Section 43 of the Nigerian Constitution, are outside of the Court's competence,” the court said.

After reviewing both parties’ submissions, the court explained that it affirmed its jurisdiction to hear the suit because it concerned alleged human rights violations within an ECOWAS member state.

It added that the application was admissible because the Applicant had sufficiently demonstrated her victim status and met the necessary procedural requirements.