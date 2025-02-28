Economic reforms yielding fruits - Agbese slams Bafarawa over open letter to Tinubu

Philip Agbese, a member of the House of Representatives representing the Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency in Benue State, has strongly criticised former Sokoto State Governor Attahiru Bafarawa for his open letter to President Bola Tinubu.

Agbese accused Bafarawa of misrepresenting the realities of Tinubu’s administration and attempting to undermine its achievements.

The lawmaker made these known in a statement during the week, addressing the claims and allegations contained in the open letter.

Bafara's letter accused Tinubu's administration of being authoritarian and economic mismanagement, among others.

But, Agbese described the allegations as misleading, adding that they failed to acknowledge the tough decisions needed to stabilise Nigeria.

“I respect your decades of political experience and your service to Nigeria, and I acknowledge your right to express concerns about the current state of our dear country.

"However, as an elder statesman, your role ought to be one of guidance based on fairness and objectivity rather than engaging in narratives that do not align with the realities on the ground,” the lawmaker wrote.

He further defended Tinubu’s handling of insecurity, stating that the challenges predated his administration and could not be solved overnight. He noted that the president had made significant reforms in the security sector, including appointing new military and intelligence chiefs and enhancing regional collaborations.

“Insecurity that has plagued Nigeria, from terrorism in the North-East to banditry in the North-West and IPOB insurgency in the South-East, did not begin under President Tinubu.

"The previous administration, despite its best efforts, struggled to fully contain these threats. No sincere observer of Nigeria’s governance landscape would dispute that the country was in dire straits when President Tinubu took office,” he said.

Agbese rubbishes the claim of stifling opposition

The Benue lawmaker also tackled Bafarawa’s assertion that the administration stifled opposition, arguing that Tinubu had been more inclusive than his predecessors. According to him, the president has assembled a government based on merit rather than political affiliations.

“For the record, no Nigerian democratic President in history has demonstrated as much commitment to inclusivity as President Tinubu. This is evident in his carefully assembled cabinet; a diverse representation of the country, not just in terms of geography, but in professional expertise and competence,” he stated.

On economic reforms, Agbese defended the removal of fuel subsidies and restructuring of Nigeria’s financial system, stating that previous administrations had failed to make difficult but necessary decisions. He argued that Tinubu was correcting past economic mismanagement at great political risk.

He further dismissed Bafarawa’s claim that Tinubu was working towards a one-party state, describing it as “baseless” and a distortion of the president’s long history in opposition politics.

“The removal of fuel subsidies, for instance, was not an easy decision, but it was a necessary one. The subsidy regime had become a black hole of corruption, benefiting only a few while draining national resources that could have been channeled into infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

“The insinuation that he is now attempting to stifle the opposition is a contradiction that does not stand to reason. Tinubu himself rose to power through opposition politics. To suggest that he would now seek to undermine the very system he helped build is both ironic and unfounded,” Agbese added.