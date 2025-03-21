Ebonyi governor grants amnesty to 51 youths involved in communal conflict

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi has granted amnesty to 51 youths involved in the conflict between the Ekoli community, Edda Local Government Area, and neighbouring Cross River communities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ekoli and Egbor/Urugbam communities in Biase LGA, Cross River, clashed in 2021 over ownership of a palm plantation.

The conflict caused several deaths and the destruction of properties valued at millions of naira.

Announcing the amnesty on Friday at the 134 Battalion, Nigerian Army, Ezillo, Ishielu LGA, Nwifuru urged beneficiaries to embrace peace and a new path.

The governor said the state government was working with the Nigerian Army to achieve lasting peace in the conflict-affected areas.

“Our disarmament programme marked a turning point, showing the youths’ willingness — once vigilante members — to surrender arms and embrace peace,” the governor stated.

He said the voluntary surrender of eight mortar bombs, 29 AK-47 rifles, and 21 pump-action guns demonstrated their commitment to peace and a brighter future.

“We honour this commitment by granting amnesty to 51 of our brothers previously trapped in a cycle of violence,” Nwifuru said.

He emphasised that the amnesty symbolised both a pardon and a fresh start, offering hope for a brighter future.

He said the beneficiaries underwent six weeks of skills training and each received ₦2 million to start ventures of their choice.

“I promise that those who succeed in their businesses will receive another tranche.

“I urge them to embrace this opportunity, forget the past, and boldly step into a future full of promise,” Nwifuru said.

Maj.-Gen. Oluremi Olatoye, GOC 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu, said the beneficiaries acquired skills that would make them self-reliant.

Represented by Brig.-Gen. Olajide Bello, Commander, 44 Engineering Brigade, said each youth chose their preferred vocational training.

“Seven skills were taught through intensive practical sessions while they stayed in camp.

“All beneficiaries have successfully completed their training and are now graduating,” he explained.

Vocational skills learnt include carpentry, electrical and solar installation, fishery and poultry farming, painting, paint production, plumbing, and tiling.

He praised the Ebonyi government’s efforts to promote peace, security, and sustainable development in the state and the Southeast region.