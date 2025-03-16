DSS, NIA launch investigation into Natasha’s attendance at IPU meeting

The Federal Government has launched an investigation into the attendance of suspended Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan at the recent Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting in New York, an event she claims has now put her at risk of arrest upon her return to Nigeria.

According to Premium Times, government sources revealed that Akpoti-Uduaghan attended the event without undergoing the required nomination process.

The Department of State Services (DSS) and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) are reportedly leading the probe to determine how she gained access to the meeting and whether any individuals or organizations facilitated her participation.

Calls for an investigation intensified after Akpoti-Uduaghan’s speech at the IPU on March 11, where she alleged that she was being persecuted in Nigeria for rejecting sexual advances from Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

She also acknowledged that, following her suspension, her participation in the meeting was unauthorized.

Speaking with Premium Times on Sunday, Akpoti-Uduaghan claimed she had received indications that she might be arrested upon her return to Abuja.

“… I’m aware there are plans underway to have me arrested as soon as I arrive Abuja,” she said.

She further alleged that Nigerian officials attempted to remove her from the United Nations premises following her speech.

“The Senate President Akpabio sent three staff headed by the Chargé D’Affaires of the Nigerian embassy in New York to evacuate me from the United Nations premises right after my speech. I was rescued by parliamentarians from other countries and the security.”

Government sources stated that the investigation would focus on verifying whether she obtained the necessary credentials, whether external parties assisted her, and whether her statements misrepresented Nigeria’s interests.

Addressing how she was able to attend the IPU meeting despite not being an official delegate, Akpoti-Uduaghan explained:

“I registered online as a senator. The suspension does not remove my legitimacy as a senator. I registered online and got a pass.”