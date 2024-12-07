Dismissed soldier, 7 others arrested as Police bust armed robbery syndicate in Enugu

The Police Command in Enugu State has busted an interstate criminal syndicate that specialises in armed robbery and financial fraud.

The police also recovered firearms and gadgets used by the syndicate for their operations.

This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Saturday in Enugu.

Ndukwe said that the feat was achieved through coordinated operations involving the Emene Police Division, Crack and Octopus Tactical Squads, alongside the Neighbourhood Watch Group.

“The arrested suspects included: Ismaila Isah (23), Sadik Ahmed, a dismissed soldier (28), Abbas Usman (33), Mubarak Garba (24), Abubakar Haruna ( 23), Abubakar Sani (32), Obiri Chukwuebuka (22) and Bright Omeniru (22).

“Two locally made pistols loaded with a live and expended cartridge and cash of ₦300,450 were recovered from the suspects.

“Further recovered are ten laptops, land documents, ten mobile phones, assorted jewellery and watches, one MP-3 player, one headphone, four power banks, two SIM cards, footwear and bags,” he said.

Ndukwe said the suspects would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations.