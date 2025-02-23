Diri has a pact with APC, working with Tinubu's govt - Ex-LP guber candidate

Bayelsa governorship candidate Udengs Eradiri, of the Labour party in 2023, says Gov. Douye Diri is poised to hand over to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Eradiri made the assertion on Saturday in a radio programme monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa.

Eradiri, who recently returned to the fold of APC after losing to Diri said that there is an alliance between Diri and the APC-led Federal Government to develop Bayelsa while Diri will hand over after completing his second tenure in 2027.

“Gov Diri is in a ‘political pact’ with us in APC to collaborate to develop the state and, in return, will hand it over to the APC in 2027.

“Diri is working with us at APC, and we are happy with his massive road projects to connect rural and riverside communities to the state capital.

“These road and infrastructure projects currently ongoing will help us to focus on other areas when APC takes over in 2027,’’ Eradiri said.

Eradiri, a former Commissioner for Youths and later Environment in Bayelsa urged members of the APC to respect the pact and stop antagonising the Diri-led administration.

“ I call on APC members in the state to stop throwing stones and casting aspersions on the Diri-led government, and this is a new dawn. Bayelsa has moved from playing opposition and is now in alliance with APC at the centre,” Eradiri said.

According to him, Diri’s foresight in partnering with the President Tinubu-led APC Federal government is commendable and is already yielding visible results across the state, especially in the Agge Road, Deep Sea Port, and Nembe-Brass Road, among other areas.

“APC members in Bayelsa should respect Gov Diri as their leader, and he is working already with the APC-led Federal Government to hand over to APC in 2027 if he does not join us before then,” Eradiri said.

Daniel Alabrah, the Chief Press Secretary to the Bayelsa governor, who attended the programme, acknowledged the collaboration of the Diri administration across party lines.

He noted that Diri ceded three slots in his cabinet to the APC but remains a PDP governor.

“I do not know on what premise Udengs Eradiri is laying this claim on. Gov Diri has never been involved in anti-party activities and remains committed to the PDP.