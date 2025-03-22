Did Joyce Wigwe’s alleged curses seal her brother Herbert's tragic end?

Per emerging reports, Herbert Wigwe and his sister, Joyce, had a difficult relationship, often clashing over financial matters during his lifetime.

In one of their heated arguments, Joyce allegedly made a remark that now seems unsettling:

“Your plane one day will crash. Calm down. Money will be scattering. The money you spend on girls will scatter.”

She believed Herbert had not done enough for her, despite his financial support.

Their disagreements escalated when she wanted her children to attend a Swiss school with fees exceeding $100,000 per year.

Herbert, already paying for his own children’s education in England at a lower cost, refused.

Even their father, Shyngle Wigwe’s intervention did not make him budge. An associate familiar with the situation commented:

“Nobody has a problem with looking after relatives. We all do that. But some people make unreasonable demands.”

Despite Joyce’s later claims of neglect, financial records show that Herbert had covered her medical bills, school fees, rent, and other allowances. These reported expenditures amounted to over 280 million naira after his death.

“Joyce should give one instance where Herbert entrusted her with anything of value. If their relationship was as she claims, there would be evidence.”