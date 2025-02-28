Deputy Speaker Kalu lauds Mahamat's election as 4th PAP Vice-President

Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, has congratulated Chadian lawmaker Hon. Djidda Mamar Mahamat on his election as the 4th Vice-President of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), representing the Central African region within the Bureau.

In a statement issued on behalf of the Nigerian delegation, Kalu commended Mahamat’s leadership and commitment to advancing the interests of Central Africa and the African continent.

The lawmaker expressed confidence that the newly elected vice-president would bring his wealth of experience to bear in strengthening the work of the PAP.

“I am confident that your experience and expertise will be invaluable assets to the Bureau and that you will effectively represent the interests and concerns of Central Africa. I am excited to work with you to advance the objectives of the Pan-African Parliament,” Kalu said.

As the leader of Nigeria’s delegation to the PAP, the deputy speaker reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to working closely with Mahamat to foster cooperation among African nations.

He noted that Mahamat’s election underscores the importance of regional representation in driving the legislative arm of the African Union towards meaningful change.

Kalu, who also serves as Chairman of the PAP Committee on Financial and Monetary Affairs, praised Mahamat’s dedication to the ideals of Pan-Africanism and expressed optimism about the positive impact he will have in his new role.