Deputy Senate President donates 61 cars, motorcycles to Kano APC leaders

On Sunday, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibril, donated 61 cars and 1,136 motorcycles to the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership at the grassroots in Kano State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the gesture aims to empower APC members and facilitate grassroots mobilisation for party activities.

Jibril said during the presentation that the motorcycles were meant for ward chairpersons while the cars would go to party leaders, including local government and zonal chairpersons.

He also announced plans to empower university graduates with N5 million loans to start small businesses.

The National Chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, commended Jibrin for the donation, saying that it would enhance the socioeconomic well-being of party members and promote its ideals.

Ganduje expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for appointing key party members from the state as ministers and to other key positions.

” We appreciate President Tinubu for making it possible to appoint Dr Mariya Bunkure as Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Alhaji Abdullahi Atta as Minister of State for Works and Housing.

” We also thank President Tinubu for appointing Mr. Rabiu Bichi as Managing Director of Hadejia River Basin Development Authority,” he said.

He said the people of Kano State would continue to support the progressive party due to the love Tinubu has shown to the state.

Abdullahi Abbas, the state APC chairman, praised Jibrin’s empowerment scheme and urged other politicians to provide palliatives to their constituents, especially during Ramadan.