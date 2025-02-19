Delta govt launches whistleblowers’ line to expose corrupt contractors

Delta Government, on Wednesday, launched the State’s Whistleblowers’ line to engage the general public in project monitoring and ensure value for money in all projects awarded by Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori's administration.

The State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this at a news conference in Asaba.

Aniagwu said that the launch of the hotline was aimed at checkmating the contractors to ensure that they deliver timely and quality jobs to ensure that the state gets value for the monies paid for the projects.

According to him, the state government is the first in the country to introduce a whistleblower mechanism to engage the general public in running, managing and ensuring that government projects are delivered on time, are of high quality and provide value for money.

He noted that the identities of the whistleblowers would be protected, adding that the initiative was meant to engage the people in the governance process and expose those who wanted to shortchange the government for personal gains, whether politicians, contractors or government workers.

Aniagwu urged the general public to report any noticed delayed, shoddy jobs or abandoned projects in their areas, adding that any contractor found culpable would be blacklisted.

He said, “Today is to emphasise our principle of value for money that is anchored on renewed partnership with the people of Delta.

“So, today, we are launching the Delta State Whistleblowers Line; 09169978305 is for text and WhatsApp messages only.

“It is designed for people to reach us, and it has now become another link between us and our people.

“This has further demonstrated Oborevwori’s belief that everyone in Delta do have a say in his government. This has never been done before; we are inviting the general public to be part of our governance process.

“Ours is a preventive approach, that is why we are inviting all people of the state irrespective of where you live to take advantage of this number to report any noticeable challenge, defect to the authority directly and help us improve our governance process.”

The commissioner lauded the state executive council for approving the huge sum of N275 billion for over 76 projects across the state at the maiden meeting this year.

According to Aniagwu, the state is solvent financially and has not borrowed a dime since the inception of the Oborevwori administration.

” This government will continue to respond to critics with more projects, so in that last and maiden executive council meeting, Gov. Oborevwori’s response was not only clear, but resounding.

“So, we took that decision to approve N275 billion for the projects because we believe that we have the mandate of our people to deliver in line with the M.O.R.E Agenda of the Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori led administration.

” The governor was very clear on the need for us to take those steps to ensure that the three senatorial districts are covered and to ensure that a number of sectors are covered.”