Customs celebrates first female pilot

Balogun's career journey has been the stuff of extraordinary, having risen from a cabin crew to a trailblazer in aviation.

In a statement on its X account on Sunday, December 8, 2024, the NCS said Balogun was born in Kaduna and hails from Odo-Otin Local Government Area in Osun State.

She started her remarkable journey in 2002 when she was recruited as a Customs Assistant to serve in the NCS Airwing Unit.

The statement beamed the light on Balogun's attributes of resilience and ambition, which she has demonstrated over the years, praising the Service for the supportive role it played in transforming her dream into a reality.

“Staying in the Service when many of my colleagues opted for better-paying airline jobs was a tough decision, but I was determined to contribute to public service and achieve my dream of becoming a pilot,” said the Pilot.

Balogun's colourful career

Balogun boasts of an array of achievements, including obtaining an Advanced Diploma in Air Ticketing and Cabin Services, a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Ahmadu Bello University, and her Pilot Certification from the Flying Academy in Miami, Florida, with full sponsorship by the NCS.

“My role as the first female pilot in the Service reflects my commitment to advancing my dream and enhancing the operational capabilities of the NCS,” she said while reflecting on her accomplishment.

“I hope my journey motivates young Nigerians, especially women, to chase their dreams and break through barriers,” she added.

For his part, the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, praised Balogun's achievements, describing it as a testament to the NCS's dedication to capacity building and innovation.