Cross River Gov begs labour to shelve planned strike over minimum wage

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River has appealed to labour unions in the state to shelve their planned industrial action over the implementation of the new minimum wage.

The governor said his administration remained committed to the implementation of the new wage of N70,000 recently signed into law by President Bola Tinubu. The governor made the appeal during the 5th edition of the State Solemn Assembly held Saturday night at U.J. Esuene Stadium, Calabar. Represented by his deputy, Dr Peter Odey, Otu said his government would continue to prioritise the welfare of workers in the state.

It would be recalled that labour unions in the state had on Wednesday issued notice of a 2-day warning strike scheduled to commence midnight of Sunday. The unions attributed the planned action to the breakdown of negotiations between it and the government. The organised labour threatened that after the warning strike the industrial action would continue with a December 1 panned nationwide strike.