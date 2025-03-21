Court sends man to prison for allegedly receiving phone obtained through robbery

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan on Friday remanded a 35-year-old man, Timothy Olatoye, in a correctional facility for allegedly receiving a phone obtained through robbery.

The Magistrate, Mrs Adebola Adeola, who did not take Olatoye’s plea, ordered that the case file be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

Adeola adjourned the case until April 24 for mention.

The defendant is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, armed robbery and receiving a stolen phone.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Kehinde Olarotimi told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. in the Sabo area of Ogbomosho.

Olarotimi said the defendant received a phone from one Sunday, knowing that it was obtained through robbery.

“The defendant knew that the phone was robbed from its rightful owner, yet he received it,” the prosecutor said.