Court freezes 21 bank accounts, orders owners' arrest over alleged money laundering

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday ordered the temporary freezing of 21 bank accounts domiciled in some commercial banks and directed the arrest of the account holders by the police.

Justice Emeka Nwite gave the order after counsel for the Inspector-General (I-G) of Police, Ibrahim Mohammed, moved a motion ex-parte to the effect.

Justice Nwite also granted the “order directing the banks to issue details of the account package(s) and to place a Post-No-Debit (PND) on the accounts, disable the ATMs while allowing inflow into the said accounts” pending the conclusion of the investigation.

“I have listened to the submission of the learner counsel for the applicant and gone through the affidavit evidence.

“I am of the view that the motion ex-parte is meritorious.

“The application is hereby granted except that the period of the investigation can only last for a period of 90 days,” Justice Nwite said.

The judge adjourned the matter until April 3 for mention.

The banks are Access Bank Plc, Sterling Bank Ltd, Wema Bank Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, Union Bank Plc, Guarantee Trust Bank Ltd, United Bank of Africa Plc, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, First Monument Bank Plc, Heritage Bank Plc, TAJ Bank Plc and Keystone Bank Plc.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while the I-G is the applicant in the motion ex-parte marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1965/V/2024, the 13 banks are sued as 1st to 13 defendants respectively.

The I-G, in the motion filed by Mohammed, sought an interim order directing the listed “banks to freeze the accounts mentioned in the schedule attached to this summon pending the investigation and prosecution of this case.

“An order directing the banks to issue details of the account package(s) and to place a Post-No-Debit (PND) on the accounts, disable the ATM while allowing inflow into the said account as from the date of this court order.

“An order of the court, directing the bank to apprehend the account holder or any person transacting business on the said account and contact the police through this number 09011483807”

Giving two grounds, the lawyer said the accounts are subject to investigation and are reasonably suspected to be warehousing proceeds of unlawful activities or fraud.

He said, “If any is dealing with the accounts by way of withdrawal or transfer to another account by the person under investigation/investigator and the person that has absolute power to deal with the account will render nugatory any consequential order(s) which the court may make after this application.”

In the affidavit deposed to by Glory Ohio, a detective with the Nigeria Police Force attached to the Force Criminal Investigation Department, on Feb. 12, 2024, the I-G received a petition bordering on stealing and breach of trust which preliminary investigation revealed to be money laundering.

Ohio averred that the head of the team was assigned to investigate the complaint to determine the allegations contained in the petition and investigations were initiated in that respect.

“The complainant alleged that he needs a (SPV) Special Purpose Vehicle company to enable him to secure the contract with Nigeria Navy which led him to enter a joint venture agreement with the defendant who has the company name Indetix Limited.

“That the petitioner was offered a contract to supply ICT Equipment and Accessories, supply 10 wooden canoes and Board engines, supply of 13x115HP Yamaha 4-stroke long shaft outboard engines, supply and installation of inverter batteries and supply of outboard engines and firefighting equipment.

“The Nigeria Navy offered the petitioner the contract and both parties opened a joint account with Zenith Bank where they made themselves the two signatories to the account.

“That both parties concerned drafted a memorandum of understanding and a clause spelt the sum of 15% of the profit to be paid to the defendant and parties append their signatures.

“The Nigeria Navy disbursed the contract sum in instalments to be used in execution of the contract.

“That the petitioner received a letter from the complainant that he is not comfortable with the first agreement signed by both parties for 15% of the profit rather a 7.5% of the total sum of the contract to his share of the contract.

“That the petitioner disagreed with the proposal and the new terms intended to be smuggled into parties' earlier agreement.

“That the refusal of the petitioner does not go well with the suspect as a result of which the suspect sent a purported company resolution to the bank and removed the petitioner as a signatory to the joint account, which makes him the sole signatory.

“That his act was motivated in furtherance of his clandestine motives to steal from the joint account and he did steal money under the guise of purchase of the board engine.

“That the suspect further transferred the contract sum paid into the joint account to various accounts in other to disguise the origin of his illegal activities,” the officer said.

Ohio said the purported money disbursed for the purchase of the engine board was later transferred back to the suspect different account from the joint account.

According to the detective, this is done to promote money laundering and conceal his illegal activities.