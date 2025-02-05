Commissioner says Gov Idris' travels and networking benefit state development

The Kebbi Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed-BK, says Governor Nasir Idris’ frequent trips, both national and international are meant to yield tangible benefits for the state.

Ahmed-BK stated this in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday while briefing newsmen sequel to the widespread criticism of Governor Idris’ trips out of the state. He said;

A significant error occurred when the opposition criticised the official travels of Gov. Idris and his team.

These trips, both national and international, are on record to have yielded tangible benefits for the state.

For instance, after Dr. Idris’ visit to Indonesia, the subsequent visit by the Indonesian Ambassador and technical officials highlighted mutual benefits, silencing many critics,

Ahmed-BK added that foreign investors from Brazil became interested in Kebbi following state officials’ visits which further strengthened the impact of the strategic travels.

Kebbi Commissioner of Information and Culture, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed-BK.

The trips, he said, unlike past administrations, had begun to bring real change, challenging any skepticism about their purpose or results. He explained;

It is clear that critics in Kebbi often misunderstand the nature of Dr Idris’ travels to the nation’s capital city, expecting him to remain within the confines of the state at all times.

However, Nigeria’s political structure and its ever-changing dynamics necessitate building and leveraging connections.

Take the Koko/Zuru road as an example, it is a classical case of getting things done if you have the audacity to venture out of your comfort zone into the corridors of power to exploit your connections.

The delay in advancing the Koko/Zuru road project due to federal bureaucracy and an ineffective contractor exemplifies this,

According to him, the governor, fulfilling a campaign promise, navigated these challenges by engaging federal authorities persistently to revoke the contract when an incompetent contractor persistently failed to ensure progress.

This road has been on the table for decades without any of the past governments getting anywhere near getting it done; not even a look-in.

To make matters even worse and more painful, the road project had remained merely on paper.

The commitment demonstrated by Gov. Idris in, firstly getting it revoked and secondly, in quickening the process of re-awarding, it is not only commendable but unprecedented in the annals of this state.

Re-awarding the construction to three reputable companies ensures quality and timely completion,” the commissioner noted.

Ahmed-BK added that the successes recorded were the product of tireless advocacy and strategic engagement, underscoring the governor’s dedication to Kebbi’s development. He added;

Had Governor Idris remained stagnant to placate a vocal few, projects like the Koko/Zuru road might never have seen the light of the day or move beyond planning.

His strategic travels and networking are crucial for state progress.

As he continues to venture out to Abuja and beyond, the support of Kebbi’s populace becomes vital in countering detractors and fostering further development,