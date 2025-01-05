Coming here shows that we're in his heart - Enugu residents hail Tinubu’s visit

Some residents of Enugu State have hailed President Bola Tinubu for visiting the state to inaugurate projects done by Governior Peter Mbah on Saturday.

They said the visit would deepen further collaboration and understanding between the Federal Government, Enugu State Government and the South-East in general.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that some of the projects inaugurated by Tinubu in the state include Airport-New Haven – Bisalla and Okpara Square roads built by the Mbah administration.

Other projects include completed and equipped Enugu Smart Green Schools, the completed multi-auditorium and multi-functional Enugu International Conference Centre, State-of-the-art Command and Control Centre as well as 150 patrol vehicles fitted with AI-embedded surveillance cameras.

A trader, Okwy Okoh, said Tinubu did well for coming to Enugu to inaugurate projects built by the governor.

“This means that he loves the projects our governor is doing. Mbah did his best as he has constructed roads, Smart Green Schools and solved water challenges in Enugu.

“By coming here, Tinubu has shown that Mbah and Enugu people are in his heart and we thank him for the visit,” he said.

Antonia Ogbu, the President, National Council for Women Society, Enugu, expressed happiness over the visit, saying it showed that Tinubu has love for the governor and Enugu people.

“We are happy that he came to Enugu and with the infrastructural development he saw, I know that Mr President is happy with what our governor is doing,” Ogbu said.

A student Ejike Alumona, added that Tinubu’s coming to the state tells a lot politically, economically and otherwise, since he was not coming for tourism but to inaugurate projects.

“This shows that Gov. Mbah is up and doing in the last 18 months. It is kudos to him and his team.

“Tinubu’s coming might open some more doors of development for Enugu as there could be federal government partnership and interaction that could be beneficial to Enugu and Igbo in general.

“It could also be an opportunity for Mr President to visit the collapsed Enugu and Port Harcourt expressway way bridge,” he said.

“Though I witnessed a presidential visit when President Goodluck Jonathan visited Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu. Today again, I am happy I have the opportunity to witness another president’s visit,” he said.

Ogugua Emehelu, the Special Assistant to Gov. Mbah on Works and Infrastructure, described the visit as a very great day in the lives of the Enugu people.

“It is not every day that Mr President visits a state, it is special because it cuts across party lines, as it has to do with good governance.