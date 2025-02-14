Coalition defends Asaba specialist hospital chief amid smear campaign

A coalition of non-governmental organizations under the Nigerian Women Executives Network (NWEN) has condemned an ongoing media smear campaign targeting Dr. Peace Ighosewe, Chief Medical Director of Asaba Specialist Hospital.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, Coordinator Mabel Egege dismissed the allegations against Dr. Ighosewe as baseless and malicious.

She asserted that the attacks stemmed from envy over the hospital’s significant progress under her leadership.

“The smear campaign against Dr Ighosewe is clearly driven by jealousy. Her administration has brought remarkable improvements to Asaba Specialist Hospital, making it a leading healthcare facility in Delta State,” Egege stated.

The coalition praised Dr Ighosewe’s achievements, particularly her expansion of hospital infrastructure and commitment to quality healthcare services.

Under her tenure, the hospital has built new waiting areas for children, antenatal, general outpatient, and dental clinics.

Additionally, the maternity ward has been expanded, easing overcrowding and improving maternal care.

“As mothers, we have firsthand experience with this hospital. Many of us have received free maternal care, including cesarean sections, and we’ve seen how the maternity ward has improved significantly,” Egege noted.

“Dr. Ighosewe’s leadership has truly transformed the facility.”

NWEN also highlighted the hospital’s reputation for cleanliness and efficiency, emphasising that all improvements have been funded through Internally Generated Revenue.

They urged the Delta State Government to continue supporting Dr Ighosewe’s initiatives to ensure that Asaba Specialist Hospital remains a beacon of quality healthcare in the region.