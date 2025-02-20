Classroom wall collapses on students in Yobe, leaving 1 dead, 4 others injured

A female student was killed, and four others sustained injuries when a classroom wall collapsed at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Potiskum.

Dr Bukar Bukar, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, confirmed the incident to journalists on Thursday in Potiskum.

He stated that 50 students in Senior Secondary 2 were in the block, which has two classrooms.

“A section of the block of classrooms came down the corridors, and unfortunately, five of our students were affected.

“One of them gave up along the line, and four of them are in stable condition, according to the medical doctor,” he said.

Bukar added that the ministry was awaiting a detailed report from the school while the Ministry of Housing had set up a committee to investigate the cause of the collapse to avert recurrence.