CJN Kekere-Ekun, Tsoho reassign Nnamdi Kanu's case file to a different judge

The case filed against Nnamdi Kanu, Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been reassigned to another judge.

This is contained in two separate letters by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, and Chief Justice (CJ) of the Federal High Court (FHC), Justice John Tsoho.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two letters were addressed to Aloy Ejimakor, the IPOB leader’s lead counsel.

While the first letter from the CJN was dated Feb. 5, Justice Tsoho’s letter was dated March 4.

Justice Binta Nyako, the former trial judge, adjourned Kanu’s trial indefinitely on Feb. 10, following the IPOB leader and his legal team's insistence that the matter be reassigned after Justice Nyako recused herself from the case on Sept. 24, 2024.

Meanwhile, Ejimakor, in a statement made available to reporters on Saturday, said that the CJN and the FHC CJ had finally responded to their complaint letters.

“Yesterday, before the legal team conducted our routine visitation to our client, we received two separate official letters regarding his case.

“The letters are momentous and somewhat pyrrhic.

“One letter was from the CJN, responding to a recent letter we had written to her, seeking her prompt administrative intervention (as the administrative head of Nigerian judiciary) on the matter of a proper and lawful reassignment of Kanu’s case, following the recusal of the judge that was conducting it.

“The other letter was from the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, informing us that the case has been reassigned to another Judge of the Federal High Court.

“Consequent upon these latest developments, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu instructed the legal team to publicly convey his sincere gratitude to the Chief Justice of Nigeria for her sound administrative discretions and the despatch with which she responded to our request.

“He also expressed his profound appreciation to members of the general public who publicly expressed their support for our righteous demands that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case be reassigned to another judge, as the law demands,” he said.

Ejimakor said Kanu had always been ready to take his trial “because he is firmly convinced of his innocence.”

According to him, the perverse events of the past six months (from September 2024, when the recusal happened) posed portent dangers to his constitutional rights, particularly his right to a fair and speedy hearing.

“It was in view of this that we were propelled to resort to taking extraordinary measures to ensure that his case is properly reassigned and conducted in accordance with the law.