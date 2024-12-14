Chinese military seeks collaboration with Nigerian Army on training, education

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army Defence University (PLA), has sought robust collaboration with the Nigerian Army toward promoting a better understanding of training and military education between the two armies.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Friday in Abuja, after the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, received the PLA delegation, led by Rear Adm. Hu GangFeng.

Leader of the Chinese delegation, Rear Adm. GangFeng, expressed China’s commitment to international cooperation and proffered support to the Nigerian Army in the area of training.

The delegation comprises representatives from various departments of theatre command, military services, and course participants who are in Nigeria to exchange ideas with their counterparts to foster a robust relationship.

In his response, Oluyede, represented by the Deputy Chief of Training (Army), Maj.-Gen. Musa Etsu-Ndagi highlighted the Nigerian Army’s experience in combating terrorism and insurgency.

Oluyede emphasised the importance and effectiveness of tailoring operations to address specific security threats.

He said that sustained training, equipping and dynamic operational strategies had enhanced NA’s operational effectiveness in the ongoing fight against terrorists and insurgents in the country.