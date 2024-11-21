Brutal unknown gunmen shoot lawyer dead outside his home in Benue

The Benue Command of the Nigerian Police Force has confirmed the killing of Mike Ofikwu, an Otukpo-based lawyer, by unknown gunmen.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Sewuese Anene, confirmed the killing to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi on Thursday.
Anene said the deceased was shot at about 8.00 pm on Wednesday outside his home on Otukpa Street, Otukpo, Otukpo Local Government Area.
She told NAN that a full investigation into the matter has commenced.
Meanwhile, an eyewitness told NAN that Ofikwu was shot at close range at his gate.
The eyewitness said neighbours rushed him to the hospital, but he didn’t survive due to excessive blood loss.
Also, a lawyer who doesn’t want his name mentioned said he died at the Federal University of Health Science Teaching Hospital, Otukpo, on Thursday morning.
Yes, he is my callmate and the current NBA Secretary of the Otukpo Branch. I was with him in the hospital until he finally gave up the ghost early this morning (Thursday).
He was attacked at the gate of his house when he came back from work and was about to be driven in by seven gunmen who shot him several times and even cut his hand with a machete.
He died at the Federal University of Health Science Teaching Hospital Otukpo while receiving treatment at about 1.40 am.
“We deposited his remains in the mortuary of the same hospital,” he said.