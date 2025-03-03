British Parliament backs NASS clerk’s call for legislative drafting manual

The Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA) of Nigeria, Barr. Kamoru Ogunlana has called for the development of a legislative drafting manual to improve the quality of laws in the country.

Ogunlana made this appeal on Monday, March 3, during a meeting with a British Parliament delegation at the National Assembly in Abuja.

According to him, such a manual would align Nigeria’s legislative processes with global best practices and enhance democratic governance.

“The National Assembly of Nigeria consists of two chambers: the Senate and the House of Representatives. Together, we are entrusted with the critical responsibility of making laws, representing the interests of our citizens, and overseeing the executive branch of government,” Ogunlana said.

He noted that the British delegation’s visit provided an opportunity to exchange ideas on governance, economic cooperation, security, and anti-corruption efforts.

“We are eager to learn from your experiences, which can enhance our efforts in building a more robust democratic institution,” he added.

Reflecting on historical ties between the Nigerian and British Parliaments, Ogunlana highlighted the long-standing partnership that has influenced Nigeria’s governance structures.

“The principles of parliamentary democracy that we uphold—debate, representation, and accountability—are deeply rooted in the traditions we've inherited and adapted over the years,” he stated.

Leader of the British delegation, Kate Osamor, expressed support for Nigeria’s legislative growth.

“Our aim is to transfer skills and knowledge to parliamentarians from the Commonwealth. We want to understand your work and explore areas where we can provide support,” she said.