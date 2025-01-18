Brazil confirms Nigeria's admission into BRICS as partner country

The Brazilian government has confirmed the formal admission of Nigeria as a partner country into the intergovernmental organisation popularly known as BRICS.

The South American country made the announcement in a statement by its Foreign Ministry on Friday, January 18, 2025.

According to Brazil, Nigeria and BRICS share a common interest as both actively strive to enhance cooperation among countries in the Global South.

“With the world’s sixth-largest population—and Africa’s largest—as well as being one of the continent’s major economies, Nigeria shares convergent interests with other members of BRICS. It plays an active role in strengthening South-South cooperation and in reforming global governance—issues that are top priorities during Brazil’s current presidency,” the statement said.

Brazil is the current holder of the BRICS presidency for 2025, having taken over from Russia on January 1.

The development means Nigeria has become the 9th partner country to BRICS, joining the likes of Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, and Kazakhstan.

The partner category was established at the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, in October 2024.

Nigeria denies seeking BRICS membership

In August last year, Vice President Kashim Shettima debunked rumours that Nigeria had applied to be a substantive member of the global economic bloc.

The denial came after many political scientists and economic analysts called on Nigerian leaders to enlist the country in the forum’s membership to advance its interests.

BRICS is a grouping of the world's emerging economies comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. However, It expanded its membership to eleven in 2023, with the admission of six new countries – Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

The decision to expand the bloc’s membership was announced at their annual summit hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa in South Africa last August.

Following the development, speculations made the rounds that Nigeria's application had been turned down by BRICS, forcing Shettima to issue a disclaimer.

In his reaction, the Vice President said “So far, we have not applied for the membership of BRICS. And it is majorly informed by the fact that my principal President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a true democrat that believes in consensus building."