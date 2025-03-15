Biography of Mohammed Badaru - Nigeria's Minister of Defence

Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, born on September 29, 1962, in Babura, Nigeria, is a prominent Nigerian politician and businessman.

He currently serves as the Minister of Defence, a position he assumed on August 21, 2023.

Prior to this, he was the Governor of Jigawa State from 2015 to 2023.

Early Life and Education

Badaru was born in Babura, a region in the northern part of Nigeria that is now part of Jigawa State.

He pursued higher education at Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.

During his university years, he was actively involved in community activism, sports, and business ventures.

In 2006, Badaru attended the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru to further his education.

Business Career

After completing his education, Badaru established the Talamiz Group, a conglomerate with diverse interests in automobiles, manufacturing, agriculture, and commodity distribution.

His business leadership extended to roles such as Vice President II of the Federation of the West Africa Chamber of Commerce and Industries and National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture.

Political Career

Badaru's political journey began with his candidacy for governor under the Action Congress of Nigeria, though he was unsuccessful at that time.

He later joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) and was elected Governor of Jigawa State in 2015. He secured re-election in 2019 and served until 2023.

During his tenure, he focused on initiatives aimed at promoting economic development, improving infrastructure, and enhancing the overall quality of life for the state's residents.

In recognition of his leadership, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed him the Minister of Defence, officially assuming office on August 21, 2023.

Awards and Honors

In recognition of his contributions to business and public service, Badaru was conferred with the national honor of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) in 2006.

Additionally, he holds traditional titles such as Sardaunan Ringim in the Ringim emirate and Walin Jahun in the Dutse emirate councils.

Personal Life

Badaru is known for his commitment to improving the lives of the people in his community and has been actively involved in various philanthropic activities.

He is also a symbol of hope and inspiration for many Nigerians, particularly the youth, serving as a role model for aspiring leaders.