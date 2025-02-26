Benue University imposes mid-semester break after gunmen abduct 3 students

The management of Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi (JOSTUM), has confirmed the abduction of three students by unknown armed men on Tuesday night.

The university disclosed this in a circular signed by the Registrar, Dr. John David, which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Makurdi.

David said that the three students whose names were withheld were abducted at about 8 pm between Zamfara Hostel and Ring Road in North Core of the university.

The registrar stated that the government and the security agencies had been duly informed of the unfortunate incident.

“The management, after a series of consultative meetings with security agencies and stakeholders, made some resolutions.

“That all staff, students and the general public are enjoined to remain calm as security agencies are working tirelessly to effect the release of the abducted students.

“The Inaugural Lecture scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed indefinitely.

“The university management, in solidarity with the students and parents of the abducted students, granted a one-week mid-semester break to all students so as to adequately address the security challenges on campus.

“Consequently, all students are to vacate their hostels before 4:00 pm today (Wednesday),” he said.

Meanwhile, the Police Command in Benue also confirmed the incident to NAN.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Sewuese Anene, told NAN that the command had commenced a full investigation into the incident.