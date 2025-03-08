Benue university commends security agencies over release of abducted students

The management of Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University Makurdi (JOSTUM), on behalf of the governing council, appreciated security agencies for the safe release of the three kidnapped students.

The university gave the commendation in a statement signed by the Registrar, Dr John David, and made available to reporters in Makurdi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three students were abducted on 25th February on the school campus and released on 5th March.

The statement quoted the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Isaac Itodo, for appreciating all those who contributed immensely to the release of the three female students.

It said that the management visited all the families of the victims.

“In the meantime, the university management will inform all students of the date of reopening after a thorough appraisal of the security situation in and around the campus.