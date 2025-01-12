Bello Turji's whereabouts unknown as top commanders killed in Air Force strikes

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says that air strikes and synchronised ground assaults have killed scores of bandits, leaving many others gravely wounded in Bello Turji’s stronghold at Fakai Hills in Zamfara.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, AVM Olusola Akinboyewa, on Sunday in Abuja.

Akinboyewa said the assault, conducted under Operation Fansan Yamma, on Friday, underscored the unwavering resolve of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to restore peace and security to the region.

He said that local intelligence reports confirmed that the bandits, loyal to notorious leader Kachallah Bello Turji, suffered heavy casualties.

According to him, scores of bandits were neutralised, while many others, including some top commanders, sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“Sequel to the fierce engagement, Kachallah Turji’s whereabouts remain unknown, adding further pressure on his crumbling network.

“The operation was meticulously executed, with real-time coordination from an Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance platform overhead, ensuring accurate target correlation.

“The identified targets were swiftly engaged using rockets and cannons in multiple passes, delivering devastating blows to the enemy.

“The aircrew maintained visual and radio contact with the ground troops.

“The bandits, in a desperate bid to escape, were observed fleeing eastward of the hill, prompting further engagements that successfully neutralised additional targets,” he said.

The NAF spokesman said that the resounding success had been met with widespread celebrations from locals in Zamfara, who expressed relief and gratitude for the operation’s positive impact.

He added that several kidnapped victims were also freed, bringing hope to many families affected by the banditry.

“The NAF has reiterated its unwavering commitment to coordinating with ground forces to eradicate all forms of criminality in the country.