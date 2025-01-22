Bello Turji’s camps in disarray as troops kill his second-in-command, 24 others

Defence Headquarters says the camp of the notorious terrorists’ leader, Bello Turji, is in disarray with the killing of his second-in-command, Aminu Kanawa, and 24 others by troops of Operation Fassan Yamma.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Buba said the operations were launched on Turji’s camps in Sokoto and Zamfara States between Monday and Tuesday.

He said that troops also inflicted terminal injuries on some of Turji’s close allies, namely Dosso (Bello Turji’s younger brother) and Danbokolo (one of Turji’s closest allies).

According to him, troops also neutralised several of Turji’s key commanders, including Abu Dan Shehu, Jabbi Dogo, Dan Kane, Basiru Yellow, Kabiru Gebe, Bello Buba, and Dan Inna Kahon-Saniya-Yafi-Bahaushe.

“Furthermore, troops neutralised over 24 fleeing terrorists from Turji’s camp around Gebe and Isa Local Government Areas of Sokoto State, as well as around Gidan Rijiya in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara.

“Troops also neutralised another notable terrorist during the onslaught on Turji’s enclave around Fakai high ground.

“He is identified as Suleiman and a loyalist of the late notorious terrorists’ leader, Halilu Sububu.

“The late Suleiman was leading a reinforcement team to rescue Bello Turji’s camp, which was in disarray when he was eliminated during the firefight,” he said.

Buba said the death of Bello Turji’s second-in-command, close allies, commanders, and combatants was a significant blow to the terrorists’ network in North Western Nigeria, as well as their military and fighting capabilities.

According to him, these groups of terrorists were responsible for numerous kidnappings and terrorist attacks across the zone, particularly in Zurmi, Shinkafi, Isa, and Sabon Birni Local Government Areas in Zamfara and Sokoto States.

“Overall, troops are not relenting until these terrorists are completely destroyed.