Bello Turji, other bandit kingpins' camps in disarray as troops kill 25 in Zamfara

The troops of Sector 2 of the Joint Task Force North West Operation Fansan Yamma have successfully dismantled terrorists’ hideouts in the Fakai area of Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Sunday by the Coordinator, Joint Media Coordination Centre Operation Fansan Yamma, Lt. Col. Abubakar Abdullahi.

“On the 10th of January, the troops in an offensive operation supported by the Air Component Operation Fansan Yamma cleared some terrorists’ camps in the Fakai axis.

“Some of the bandits’ camps cleared include that of Bello Turji and Mallam Ila, where troops neutralised over 25 terrorists with more than 18 others sustaining gunshot wounds, thus delivering a setback to the terrorists’ network.

“Additionally, seven kidnapped victims were able to escape from the terrorists’ camps during the operation.

“Operation Fansan Yamma will continue to pursue and neutralise all terrorist elements within its joint operation area,” the statement said.

It warned all terrorist kingpins and their associates to surrender and renounce violence unconditionally, as the troops remained committed to eradicating their threats.