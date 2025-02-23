Believe IBB’s book and follow him to damnation – Abacha’s grandson fires back

Raees Abacha, grandson of the late Nigerian military Head of State, Sani Abacha, has strongly criticized former military president General Ibrahim Babangida (IBB) over claims made in his newly released memoir, Journey In Service.

In the book, Babangida described Abacha as his “biggest headache,” alleging that the former head of state had attempted to overthrow him in a coup.

This claim has sparked intense debate about Nigeria’s political history, with many questioning Babangida’s account's accuracy.

Raees Abacha has rejected Babangida’s version of events, accusing him of betrayal. He has insisted that his grandfather was a loyal ally who, on multiple occasions, protected Babangida’s life and safeguarded his reputation.

On Saturday, Raees took to social media to express his outrage, stating that if their roles had been reversed, his grandfather would never have acted in such a manner.

“If the lifespans of these two consequential figures were reversed, this treachery would never be discharged by General Abacha,” he tweeted.

He further criticised those who accept Babangida’s book as an unquestionable historical record, saying, “If we consider General Babangida’s Journey In-Service (2025) as his self-written, self-describing Bible to be accepted as the truth and nothing but the truth, then any who believe it are only following its author toward damnation.”