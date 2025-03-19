Bauchi accountant general arrested for N70bn Fraud, EFCC probing Gov Mohammed

Men of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested the Accountant General of Bauchi State, Sirajo Jaja, for alleged money laundering totaling N70 billion.

The suspect was intercepted in Abuja on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, alongside Aliyu Abubakar of Jasfad Resources Enterprise, an unlicensed bureau de change (BDC) operator, and Sunusi Ibrahim Sambo, a Point of Sale (PoS) operator.

The arrests were in connection with ongoing investigations into the diversion of public funds, money laundering, and misappropriations amounting to N70 billion.

The anti-graft agency is investigating Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, regarding the matter.

The EFCC noted that, according to investigations, N59 billion had been withdrawn from various bank accounts opened and operated by the Accountant General on behalf of the state government.

The commission added that the money was moved to Abubakar and Sambo, who, in turn, made cash payments to party agents and associates of the governor.

It said the illegal BDC operator had earlier jumped bail but has now been rearrested.

The EFCC Spokesman, Dele Oyewale, has confirmed the development, but declined further comments on the matter.

This followed the arrest of Kelly Okungbowa, the suspended coordinator of the Edo State Public Safety Response Team (PSRT), for alleged abuse of the naira.

Okungbowa, popularly known as "Ebo Stone," was taken into custody by operatives of the EFCC’s Benin zonal office following a viral video showing him spraying and mutilating naira notes at a bar on March 9, 2025.

Confirming the arrest, Oyewale stated, “The suspect was arrested owing to a viral video where he was seen spraying and mutilating the naira at a bar.”