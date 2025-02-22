Bandit kingpin Bello Turji fights back, imposes N22m levy on Sokoto villages

Notorious bandit leader Bello Turji has demanded a levy of N22 million from four villages in Sokoto State. This comes after one of his men was killed during a military operation in the area.

According to local sources, the money is also meant to cover the cost of missing firearms during the operation.

Hon. Aminu Boza, a Sokoto State House of Assembly member representing Sabon Birni West Constituency, confirmed that the affected villages include Garin Idi, the hometown of the state’s Deputy Governor, Engineer Idris Gobir.

Boza also revealed that Turji had relocated his base to the eastern part of the Isa Local Government Area.

“He is just like a businessman who has multiple shops and is going around to supervise them. He is currently in the eastern part of Isa. That was where the villagers met him for negotiation, and he reduced the money from N25 million to N22 million," Boza said.

Boza expressed his frustration over the security situation and criticised the military for not sustaining operations in the eastern part of Sokoto.

“I have always criticized the military for not sustaining their operation in the eastern part of Sokoto because anytime they withdraw, it is the villages that bear the brunt. Because the bandits always vent their anger at the villagers.

“The Ministers of Defence have visited Sokoto about four times and assured our people that banditry would soon be a thing of the past. But look at it: the bandits are still attacking our people. A few days ago, they killed six operatives of the Sokoto Community Guards.

"I am appealing to the military to intensify and sustain their operation in the eastern part of Sokoto. This is the only way to restore total peace in the area.”

Boza also disclosed that Turji had demanded N250,000 ransom from each of the families of the 13 worshippers abducted about two weeks ago in Sabon Birni Local Government.