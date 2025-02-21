'Stay away from fake Abuja convention' - Christian group alerts residents

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) has disowned a group claiming to represent “The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria for the 19 Northern States and FCT,” warning the public to steer clear of its planned convention.

In a disclaimer issued on 20th February, YOWICAN National Chairman, Amb. Belusochukwu Enwere, described the group as “impostors” and stated that their planned event, themed Go Over This Jordan, scheduled for 21st to 22nd February at the National Ecumenical Centre, Abuja, is unauthorised.

“We wish to warn the general public, especially the Christian community, invitees, and awardees, to stay away from this programme. There is no such body recognised in the Constitution of CAN or YOWICAN’s bylaws,” Enwere stated.

YOWICAN further revealed that the matter has been reported to security agencies for investigation, apprehension, and possible prosecution of those involved.

“Anyone associating with this impostor group does so at their own peril,” Enwere added, urging the public to remain vigilant.