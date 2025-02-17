Asaba specialist hospital not under investigation – CMD dismisses theft allegations

Dr Peace Ighosewe, Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Asaba Specialist Hospital (ASH), has debunked claims of missing medical equipment, stating that the allegations are baseless and politically motivated.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, Ighosewe said the social media reports were the handiwork of those who feel threatened by the hospital’s progress.

“Most of the things we see on social media, nobody takes responsibility for them. Nobody has come out to make an official complaint,” she said.

The CMD acknowledged that a laparoscopic machine went missing three years ago but stressed that the matter had already been addressed.

“The machine was locked in the custody of a former theatre head along with other obsolete and condemned equipment. It was only discovered missing when the room was reopened after several months,” she explained.

According to Ighosewe, the incident was reported to the police and the then Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye, who instructed that the matter be closed after investigations.

She reiterated her commitment to improving healthcare standards at ASH, noting that the hospital has transitioned from a general hospital to a teaching hospital under her leadership.

Meanwhile, Delta State Police Command confirmed that no investigation is ongoing against the hospital or its leadership.

“The story is fabricated. If the allegation was real, it would have been officially reported,” police spokesman SP Bright Edafe stated.