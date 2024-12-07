Arewa youths up in arms over cancellation of Danfulani’s appointment by Tinubu

The Arewa Youth Development Ambassadors (AYDA) has kicked against the cancellation of the appointment of Yazid Danfulani as Executive Secretary, Solid Minerals Development Fund/Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative.

The AYDA led by Abubakar Abubakar, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

Abubakar said that such amounted to sabotaging the effort of those who worked relentlessly for the election of President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement issued on December 6 by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga said the appointment had been cancelled.

The statement said the cancellation was because “there is no vacancy in the agency,” thereby returning Fatima Shinkafi as the Executive Secretary.

Abubakar described Danfulani, as a staunch supporter of Tinubu, adding that he was a great mobiliser who did quite a lot for the president’s campaign in the northwest and even beyond.

“Aside from using his influence to galvanise massive youth support, he ensured a total victory for the party’s presidential candidate.

“The group believes without an iota of a doubt that it is the best appointment that Mr president has made in recent times, especially as a reward for the youth of Northern Nigeria,” Abubakar said.

He described Danfulani as one of the foremost youths in Northern Nigeria with a great influence over millions of others and has deployed the same to mobilise massive support for the president.