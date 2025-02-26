APC’s NEC passes vote of confidence in Tinubu, Ganduje

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) passed a vote of confidence in President Bola Tinubu at its meeting on Wednesday in Abuja.

The motion was moved by Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo and seconded by Senator Adams Oshihomole, a former APC National Chairman and one-time Edo governor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NEC also zoned the party’s national chairmanship position to the North West.

President Tinubu said the commendation from the party’s highest decision-making organ was a call for more hard work and promised not to fail the party faithful.

“I am happy with your vote of confidence and accept it. The vote challenges us to do more work, and we will vigorously pursue our sovereignty in food security, investment and development.

“I am happy with food prices coming down, especially as Ramadan approaches. The Sun is high, and the sky is bright outside.

“While the rest of the world unravels, we see growth in Nigeria. We are seeing a gradual return to stability. We are seeing improvements. I thank you, governors, ” President Tinubu said.

Tinubu thanked Nigerians for their continued belief and trust in the APC.

He pledged to continue working assiduously with other government agencies to ensure the greater good for Nigerians and commended APC governors and executives for their continued and unwavering commitment.

“I’m grateful to all Nigerians for the electoral successes recorded from one state to the other. Governors, you have embraced these changes, and I thank the leadership of our party. I also thank members of the National Assembly for expeditiously considering the budget.

“We can only build the party on a progressive platform to deliver good service to Nigerians,” he said.

The President also commended the party’s National Working Committee for its performance and called for measures to end some of the crises in the states.

“The NEC is doing a very good job; I am pleased with them. However, there are a few conflicts in the states.

“Let’s set up committees to investigate the lingering problems in the states and appeal to the party leaders in various states to please be calm and collaborative,” the President said.

Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the party’s National Chairman, thanked members for their steadfastness in the face of challenges and assured them that the party would continue to deliver on its electoral promises.

“Though the journey has been very challenging for us as a ruling party, given the big task we have at hand and the expectations from Nigerians, We can sufficiently submit that we have collectively risen to the occasion and challenges,” he said.

Senator Godswill Akpabio, President of the Senate, reiterated the National Assembly’s commitment to supporting President Tinubu in lifting the nation from its economic and developmental woes.

“The Senate will expeditiously pass bills that will enhance our national development, improve the economy and redirect our national pathway,” he said.

Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker of the House of Representatives, commended the President for his vision and courage in making unpopular but essential decisions, which were pivotal to Nigeria’s developmental efforts.

