APC chairmen, councillors take over Osun secretariats after day of bloodshed

Council chairmen and councillors elected on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform have succeeded in taking control of various local government areas in Osun, heightening tension in the state after a day of bloodshed.

The officials who Governor Ademola Adeleke had sacked resumed work at various LG secretariats in the state on Wednesday, February 19, 2024.

This development comes despite the Governor's order to shut down the councils following the ensuing violence after the officials' initial attempt to resume on Monday, February 17, 2024.

No fewer than six people have been confirmed dead by the police after Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and APC supporters clashed in secretariats across the state.

The council officials were elected during the regime of Adegboyega Oyetola, the former Governor and current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, but they were sacked by his successor, triggering a protracted legal battle.

Acting upon an Appeal Court order which reinstated them, the council chairmen attempted to resume duties on Monday. Still, they were resisted by the PDP supporters, sparking violence that left several people dead and injured.

Following the mayhem, Adeleke announced an indefinite shutdown of the councils. However, some of the sacked officials defied the Governor's order on Wednesday, storming at least 14 local government secretariats to resume duty.