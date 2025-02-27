Another truck accident claims 6 lives on Enugu-Onitsha Expressway

No fewer than six persons died when a truck carrying foodstuffs lost control and fell on the Ugwu-Onyeama axis of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway in Enugu State on Thursday.

Franklin Agbakoba, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Enugu State Command, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Enugu.

NAN reports that the incident occurred barely a month after 23 people lost their lives in a fuel tanker explosion on the same Ugwu-Onyeama axis of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

The sector commander said the unfortunate incident happened at about 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Agbakoba said that upon receiving the distress call, the corps team rushed to the scene and rescued three victims. They were then taken to the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital (ESUTH) in Parklane, Enugu, for treatment.

He said the truck, which was conveying vegetables and fruits with a few traders, was travelling at high speed, lost control, and tumbled.

“The unfortunate accident involved nine persons comprising eight male adults and one female adult.

“Five male adults and one female adult were confirmed dead in the unfortunate accident while the FRSC Rescue Team took three injured male adults to ESUTH Hospital, Parklane, Enugu.

“The Muslim faithful in the truck carried dead bodies of five Muslims involved in the crash for burial while relatives of the only lady that died also took her corpse,” he said.

According to him, it was a lone accident involving the truck only.

Agbakoba said, “The accident must have been caused by a speed violation and brake system failure.