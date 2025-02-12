Anambra gov seals Okija shrine as crackdown on fake native doctors intensifies

The Anambra State government has sealed off a shrine in Umuofor village, Okija, in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state following multiple resident complaints.

The shrine, reportedly run by a self-proclaimed native doctor, Ekene Igboegbueze, who promises unsuspecting individuals super wealth, was shut down as the government intensified its crackdown on fake native doctors and illegal spiritual operations.

Ken Emeakayi, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Community Security who led Operation Udo Ga-Achi operatives to the shrine on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, said the move was in response to reports from locals.

“Igboegbueze’s business is illegal under Anambra State Homeland Security Laws,” Emeakayi stated, adding that properties linked to the operation have also been sealed.

ALSO READ: Soludo offers N10m bounty on gunmen who attacked residents during Anambra burial

“All items found in the shrine will undergo forensic examination, and the results will determine further government action,” he added.

For his part, Chinenye Ihenko, the Director of Operations for Agunechemba Security Outfit, cautioned youths against patronising fake native doctors and pastors.

“The activities of fake spiritual leaders are fueling a get-rich-quick mentality in the state.

“Our mandate is to sanitize Anambra, and we are committed to that. Anything contributing to the desecration of the state or aiding criminal activities will be eradicated. That, we can assure the people,” Ihenko said.