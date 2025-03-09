Anambra family buries 3 siblings found dead in deep freezer amid tears

The remains of the three siblings killed by yet-to-be-identified assailants in Nnewichi, Nnewi North LGA of Anambra, were on Saturday laid to rest amidst heavy wailing by family and community members.

They were interred in their family compound in Uga in Aguata LGA, leaving the community in an unusually quiet and mournful mood.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that three siblings of the Ejezie family – Chikaima, 9, Chimziterem, 8, and Chimdirim, the only son, 5, were reportedly killed on February 1, and their lifeless bodies stuffed in a deep freezer.

In a homily during a requiem mass in honour of the trio at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, the Archbishop of Ekwulobia Diocese, Cardinal Ebere Okpalaeke, recalled the biblical story of Cain and Abel.