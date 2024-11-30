Anambra couple who specialises in sending kidnap threats arrested by joint task force

The Anambra Police Command and a vigilance group in the state, on Friday, arrested a couple for allegedly issuing kidnap threats to unsuspecting members of the public.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this to newsmen in Awka.

Ikenga identified the couple as Kingsley Okoye and his wife, Chidinma.

“Given reports of text messages and voice notes received by unsuspecting members of the public on threats of abduction, the Joint Security Force, comprising the police and Anambra Vigilance Group, acting on technology-driven information in the early hours of today, arrested a couple.

“They are Mr Okoye Kingsley and Mrs Chidinma Okoye, 36 years and 27 years, respectively.

“The duo were arrested in Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the state,” he said.

Ikenga said that the operatives recovered mobile phones and sim cards from them.

According to him, the couple specialised in sending threatening messages to people and demanding ransom or they would be abducted or killed.

He said that the suspects confessed to the crime and admitted to destroying some of the sim cards, which they had earlier used to commit the crime.

The PPRO further said that the Commissioner of Police, Nnaghe Itam, had directed the immediate transfer of the case to the Anti-Kidnapping/Robbery Squad of the command for comprehensive investigation.