Akeredolu would still be alive if he had listened to me - Betty

Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the widow of Ondo State's former Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has rued her late husband's refusal to heed her counselling on cancer.

Betty, a former Ondo State First Lady, made this known in an exclusive interview with Star News publisher Olumide Akinrinlola on Thursday, February 13, 2024.

She opened up on Akeredolu's battle with cancer, expressing strong criticism of reliance on spiritual interventions.

According to Betty, if her late husband had prioritised medical treatment over spiritual practices, he might have lived longer than he did.

“What came out of their mountain climbing, blessed handkerchiefs, water, olive oil, etc., from the GOs and all the noisy prayers like people possessed by demons? If Aketi had listened to me, I wouldn’t be a widow,” she said.

The ex-First Lady, a breast cancer survivor, explained how her understanding of cancer biology and early detection led her to set up the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria in 1997, stressing that the disease should be treated as a medical issue, not a spiritual attack.

“You cannot pray away breast cancer or any cancer at all,” she asserted.

Betty slams Tinubu and Ayedatiwa's govts

Appraising Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s administration in Ondo State, she described her husband's successor as "rudderless," highlighting concerns about a key appointment.

Though she refused to comment on governance specifics, Betty flagged the reappointment of a former finance commissioner who had been sacked for financial misconduct under her husband’s administration.

“You can connect the dots as to why Lucky brought her back,” she noted.

When asked about the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government, she said, “Only those benefiting would say that. You don’t need a soothsayer to tell you that all is not well in the country.”

The Imo-born politician also spoke about her senatorial ambition, affirming that she remains fully committed to pursuing her political goals.

She provided a wealth of advice for individuals facing health crises, urging them to seek medical attention instead of relying on faith healers.