Ahmed Dangiwa: The architect driving Tinubu’s Housing Reform Agenda

Honourable Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, the current Minister of Housing and Urban Development in Nigeria, is a distinguished architect, technocrat, and administrator whose career journey reflects a strong commitment to building not just structures, but also a more inclusive and sustainable Nigeria.

Dangiwa brings decades of experience in housing development, architecture, banking, and public administration to the national stage.

Early Life and Education

Ahmed Musa Dangiwa hails from Katsina State in northern Nigeria. He was born into a family that valued education and community development, Dangiwa developed a deep interest in design and infrastructure early in life.

This passion led him to pursue a degree in Architecture at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, which is one of Nigeria’s foremost institutions. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Architecture and went on to earn a Master’s degree in the same field from the same university.

Understanding the need for a multi-disciplinary approach to development and leadership, Dangiwa pursued further education in finance and management.

He completed professional development programs both locally and internationally, including certificates in housing finance, leadership, and policy from world-renowned institutions such as the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, the Harvard Kennedy School, and the University of Cape Town.

Professional Journey

Hon. Dangiwa is widely respected for his practical expertise and leadership in the housing sector. He began his career as an architect, working with private firms before transitioning into public service. He served in various technical and managerial capacities, contributing significantly to the design and execution of major housing projects across Nigeria.

His most prominent role before becoming a minister was as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), a position he held from 2017 to 2022. Under his leadership, the bank underwent significant transformation.

He led numerous initiatives to make affordable housing more accessible to Nigerians, introduced reforms in the National Housing Fund Scheme, and championed innovative housing financing models. His tenure at FMBN was marked by transparency, efficiency, and a renewed public trust in government-led housing initiatives.

Political Involvement

While Dangiwa’s background is largely technocratic, his work has always intersected with policy and governance. His commitment to housing as a basic human right and economic catalyst positioned him as a strong advocate for social development within political circles.

In August 2023, President Tinubu appointed him as Minister of Housing and Urban Development, recognising his vast experience and proven record of leadership.

Since assuming office, Dangiwa has set clear goals aimed at reducing Nigeria’s housing deficit through innovative financing, robust public-private partnerships, and streamlined land administration processes. He is also focused on promoting urban renewal, affordable housing development, and sustainable cities.

Dangiwa’s approach to housing is holistic, combining infrastructure development with socioeconomic planning, job creation, and environmental sustainability. His vision aligns with the current administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, and he is seen as a key figure in driving national development through inclusive urban planning and housing reform.

With a strong foundation in both technical expertise and policy reform, Hon. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa remains a central figure in Nigeria’s quest for affordable and inclusive housing for all.