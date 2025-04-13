Agriculture Minister receives praise for driving reforms, boosting food security

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, has been praised for championing transformative reforms that are beginning to yield tangible outcomes in Nigeria’s food production value chain.

A policy research organisation, the Centre for Rural Prosperity and Agricultural Development (CeRPAD), praised Kyari after an 18-month independent evaluation across 26 states.

According to the centre, significant progress in farmers’ access to inputs, crop yields, and post-harvest management — particularly in states like Benue, Ekiti, Jigawa, Cross River, and Niger have been recorded within this period.

This is contained in a statement issued by CeRPAD’s Executive Director, Dr Jude Okoye, on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

Okoye disclosed that the study was initiated to assess the real-time effects of the federal government’s agricultural policies on rural communities and food systems.

“Our team visited agricultural hubs in 26 states and the results were encouraging. In Benue and Jigawa, for instance, rice farmers have recorded higher yields, thanks to improved seed distribution and timely access to fertilisers,” he said.

“In Cross River and Ekiti, maize and cassava growers shared how the return of trained agricultural extension officers helped them embrace smarter planting techniques that increased output. These aren’t projections — these are field-level realities.”

The body said the report further highlights a reduction in food prices in key rural markets, which is attributed to expanded food availability and higher productivity across the supply chain.

“In Niger state, yam and sorghum farmers reported surplus harvests, and they’ve been able to sell competitively within and outside their communities, increasing food access and reducing scarcity,” Okoye added.

“We also noted a shift in the outlook of smallholder farmers — more optimism, better organisation, and renewed trust in government-led interventions. That psychological lift is as important as the material inputs.”

Agriculture Minister credited for good leadership

The centre further lauded Kyari’s focused leadership and pragmatic approach to stabilising the agricultural sector, boosting rural resilience, and creating measurable gains in food security.

“Senator Kyari’s tenure has brought direction and structure to agricultural governance. His grasp of sector challenges and his commitment to data-driven solutions have restored confidence among rural producers,” Okoye continued.

The organisation explained that its assessment involved field inspections, farmer interviews, and commodity flow analysis in high-yield zones.

It urged Nigerians to rally behind the ministry’s efforts, noting that agricultural transformation requires sustained investment and long-term policy consistency.

The organisation emphasised that one of the clearest indicators of progress is the reduction in food prices.

“One of the most remarkable outcomes we observed during our fieldwork was the steady reduction in food prices in many rural and peri-urban markets. This shift is directly linked to the increased availability of staple crops like rice, maise, cassava, and sorghum — a result of the ministry’s timely distribution of quality inputs and support services. Farmers are harvesting more, and as supply improves, the pressure on prices has begun to ease.

“In states like Benue and Niger, yam and grain farmers told us they no longer have to hoard produce or sell at distressed rates. With improved yields and better post-harvest handling, they now enter the market with confidence, and this has significantly improved food availability. These aren’t just economic changes; they translate to lower prices for households and more nutritious meals on family tables.”

