Again, major explosion rocks gas facility in Rivers State

In the space of seven eventful days in Rivers, another major explosion has reportedly struck the Soku oil facility in Akuku Toru Local Government Area of the state.

This comes after a major explosion occurred on the Trans Niger Pipeline in Bodo, Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC-Nigeria) confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday, revealing that its youth volunteers reported a massive fireball and explosion from the facility, which is operated by Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited.

According to YEAC’s Executive Director, Dr. Fyneface Dumnamene Fyneface, the fire was still burning as of the time of reporting, though the exact cause remains unclear. Possible explanations include equipment failure, sabotage, or a deliberate attack.

This marks the third explosion at oil facilities in Rivers State within a week. The first was in Ogoni, while the second, in Ogbema/Ndoni, was referenced by President Bola Tinubu in his March 18 nationwide address.

In response to these security concerns, Tinubu declared a six-month state of emergency in Rivers, suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Nma Odu, and the state House of Assembly members.

The latest blast has heightened concerns over oil facility safety in the Niger Delta. YEAC-Nigeria has called on the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) to launch an urgent investigation, urging a Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) to determine the cause.

“Perpetrators of this crime must be held accountable in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), 2021,” the group stated.