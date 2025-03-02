Afenifere youth leader regains freedom after 12 days in kidnappers' den

The National President of the Afenifere Youth Council, Prince Eniola Joseph Ojajuni, who kidnappers abducted, has finally regained his freedom. Ojajuni was released after spending 12 days in captivity.

His release was confirmed on Saturday, March 1, 2025, by the National Secretary of the Afenifere Youth Council, Biodun Aderohunmu. In a brief message, Aderohunmu simply stated, “He has been released.”

A video that surfaced online on the same day showed Ojajuni speaking about his freedom. According to him, he was released at Ibillo, a town in Edo State.

Details about the circumstances of his release, including whether a ransom was paid or if security forces were involved, remain unclear.

However, his family, associates, and members of the Afenifere Youth Council have welcomed his return with relief.

Ojajuni was abducted on Monday, February 17, 2025, in an incident that sparked widespread concern and condemnation from various quarters.

His kidnapping highlighted the ongoing security challenges in Nigeria, where abductions for ransom have become a frequent occurrence.

During his time in captivity, there were growing calls from political leaders, civil society organizations, and Yoruba interest groups demanding his immediate release. Many feared for his safety, given the rise in violent kidnappings across the country.