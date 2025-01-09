AfDB pledges to help Lagos boost rail transport system

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has promised to work with the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) to boost the state’s transport system with the development of another rail line.

This is contained in a statement signed by Kolawole Ojelabi, the Head, Corporate Communication, LAMATA, on Thursday in Lagos.

Ojelabi said that Solomon Quaynor, the AfDB Vice President, Private Sector Infrastructure and Industrialisation, gave the assurance during a visit to LAMATA.

He added that the bank was interested in partnering with LAMATA to expand the capacity of the existing rail system.

“Quaynor was also in the company of Mr Mayowa Ayodele, Non-Sovereign Operations and Private Sector Equity Specialist, ahead of a visit of the technical team to assess the Purple line,” he said.

The Purple Line is a 60-kilometre railroad along the Redemption Camp in Ogun State, traversing Berger, Agege and Alimoso and terminating at Volkswagen to join the Blue Line.

“The visit follows a recent pitch for investment on the 60-kilometre Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Purple Line at the African Development Bank forum in Morocco, where the Lagos delegation was led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“This is to further discuss collaboration on the project and other lines outlined in the Lagos Strategic Transport Master Plan.

“The delegation toured the LRMT Blue Line and expressed satisfaction with the progress of the Blue Line rail system,” he said.

The AfDB team was warmly received by Mrs Abimbola Akinajo, the Managing Director of LAMATA; Olasunkanmi Okusaga, the Director of Rail Transport; Kemi Williams, Consultant Policy and Programme; and Kolawole Ojelabi, Head of Corporate Communication.

This visit signifies a significant step forward in securing funding and expertise for the ambitious rail projects envisioned for Lagos.