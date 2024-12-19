Abuja now looks like London under Tinubu - Akpabio lauds President's infrastructure drive

President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio is waxing lyrical about President Bola Tinubu-led administration's achievements, especially in Abuja, saying the nation's capital now looks like London.

He made the remarks when President Tinubu presented the 2025 budget proposal of ₦47.9 trillion to the joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

Akpabio commended the current administration's infrastructural drive, including the coastal and major roads in Abuja, which he said have significantly improved connectivity and boosted economic activities.

“Notably, your infrastructure renaissance has paved the way for many roads, including the Coastal Road and crucial arteries in Abuja Capital City – imagine Abuja now looking almost like London — and other parts of our country.

“These developments are not merely about concrete and asphalt; they represent the lifeblood of our economy, connecting our people and fostering growth,” Akpabio said.

Akpabio praises Tinubu's economic reforms

The Senate President also highlighted the progress in Tinubu's economic reforms , noting that government revenues have doubled to ₦18.32 trillion while debt servicing has reduced from 97% to 68%.

He also stated that oil output has increased to 1.8 million barrels per day as well as the fulfillment of $7.5 billion in foreign exchange obligations.

He lauded the President's focus on social welfare, highlighting that the administration had processed over ₦45.6 billion in student loan payments and raised the national minimum wage to ₦70,000 monthly.

In addition, Akpabio said the Federal Government had provided financial support of over ₦570 billion to all 36 states.

On the fuel subsidy removal, the Senate President said the decision was tough but necessary to redirect resources toward critical sectors such as education and healthcare.