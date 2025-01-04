9 dead, 4 injured as Fulanis engage Hausawa in Jigawa communal clash

The Police Command in Jigawa has confirmed nine persons dead and four others injured in a communal clash that occurred on Friday in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the incident in a statement issued to newsmen in Dutse, on Saturday.

Shiisu stated that the incident occurred at Gululu village in Miga Local Government Area (LGA).

He explained that the incidents occurred after residents of the village discovered that a shop in the area was broken and goods looted by unknown persons.

The PPRO added that as a result, the villagers traced the suspected thieves' footsteps to a village in the neighbouring Fulani community in Jahun LGA.

He said that the community members were alleged to have shot the visiting villagers with bows and arrows, injuring four persons.

According to him, in retaliation, the villagers from Gululu later mobilised and attacked and set ablaze Fulani settlements in both Miga and Jahun LGAs.

“On 03/01/2025, information from Gululu village in Miga LGA indicated that a group of miscreants suspected to be Fulanis broke into a shop and stole a quantity of hibiscus flower and other provisions.

“A team of villagers (Hausawa) traced their footprints to a Fulani settlement Camp in Yankunama village, Jahun LGA.

“On sighting the villagers, the Fulanis started shooting the villagers with bows and arrows and as a result, four persons were seriously injured.

“The villagers mobilised and started attacking the Fulanis and setting their houses ablaze at various locations within Miga and Jahun LGAs,” Shiisu said.

He added that upon receipt of the report, a team of policemen from the two LGAs rushed to the scene to assess the situation and restore peace and order.

“Unfortunately, upon their arrival, nine bodies were recovered and taken to Jahun and Miga Hospitals where the medical doctors on duty confirmed them dead,” he said.

The PPRO said that the Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Ahmadu Abdullahi, alongside other senior officers, had already visited the scene of the crime, where a stakeholder meeting was immediately convened.

According to him, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Haruna Aliyu, who is from Miga, Council Chairmen, District Heads, leaders of Miyetti Allah and Vigilante Groups from the two affected LGAs also attended the meeting.

“The meeting was centred on maintaining law and order, avoiding violence, propaganda and reprisal attacks.

“And in the meantime, patrols are being stepped up in the affected areas to prevent further break down of law and order,” Shiisu said.