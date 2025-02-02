7 injured on Lagos-Badagry Expressway as commercial bus collides with Camry

Seven persons sustained varying degrees of injury on Friday night in an accident involving a V-wagon commercial bus and a Toyota Camry car on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

The Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC) unit commander, Mr William Manga, confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry.

Manga said the accident occurred at about 11.10 p.m. at Sawmill Bus Stop in the Ibereko area of the expressway.

“Our personnel were alerted about the accident at about 11.15p.m and got to the scene at 11:22p.m, seven minutes after they were alerted.

“The accident involved two vehicles,” he said.

He explained that a V-wagon commercial bus with registration number AGL 867 YA from Badagry lost control while making a U-turn, causing a head-on collision with a Toyota Camry car bus with registration number KRD 232 HD coming from Mile 2.

“24 persons were involved in the accident with four men and three women sustained varying degrees of injury,” he said.

The FRSC commander added that the injured persons were taken to Care General Hospital in Badagry for treatment.

Manga said that the accident was due to dangerous driving.

He said the two vehicles involved in the accident had been taken to Mowo Police Station in Badagry.